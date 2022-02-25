Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589,962 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAN. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.83. 16,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,597. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $107.25.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.