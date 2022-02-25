Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,254 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. 358,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,387,781. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

