Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.16. 65 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

