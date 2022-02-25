Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,302 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,240,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,180,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,620,000 after buying an additional 346,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $4.11 on Friday, reaching $151.88. 7,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,114. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $116.67 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.83.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

