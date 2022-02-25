Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,976 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $393.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $341.92 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.81 and a 200-day moving average of $416.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

