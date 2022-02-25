Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $6 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,966 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 40,668 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $593.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.79 and its 200 day moving average is $253.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.43.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

