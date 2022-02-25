Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $7.78 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 39,639 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.3% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 742,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in FedEx by 200.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,995,000 after purchasing an additional 275,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $215.92 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $206.31 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

