Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up about 1.3% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $135.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average is $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $212,325. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

