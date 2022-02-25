Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in onsemi by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in onsemi by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ON. Raymond James boosted their price objective on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.88. 62,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.