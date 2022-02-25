Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $62.49.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

