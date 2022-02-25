Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after buying an additional 75,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.