Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after buying an additional 75,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.
