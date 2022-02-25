Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $91,212,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $579.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,430. The firm has a market cap of $239.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $605.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

