Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,761 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. VMware comprises approximately 1.2% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after acquiring an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of VMware by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after acquiring an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.11 and its 200 day moving average is $133.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

