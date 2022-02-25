Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,150 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of EWY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.33. 115,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,410. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

