Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 11,555 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 170,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,109,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,564,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.55. 85,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $373.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.