Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,155,928 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155,928 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHIQ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 128.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

Shares of CHIQ stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 105,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

