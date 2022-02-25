Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,190,417 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190,417 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 1.7% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.12% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 395,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 54,435 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $22,146,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after buying an additional 317,047 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 744,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after buying an additional 82,905 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,311,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $33.95 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17.

