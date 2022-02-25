Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 19,803 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,803 shares during the period. Varonis Systems makes up 1.4% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Varonis Systems worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

