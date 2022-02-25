Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 304,510 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.6% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 888,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,517,000 after acquiring an additional 234,540 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $144.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

