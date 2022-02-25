Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,195 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after buying an additional 267,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

ATVI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.06. 81,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,791,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

