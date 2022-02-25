Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 425,900 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,900 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $62.08. 522,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,490,951. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.37. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

