Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 55,315 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,315 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,284,000 after buying an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,317,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $154.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.95.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

