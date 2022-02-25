Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 664,489 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664,489 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $43.60 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $356.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

