Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 6,649 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,295.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,445.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,373.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,750.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

