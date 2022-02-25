Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 6,659 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,625,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,074 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 662,942 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,961,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.27. 38,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.84. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

