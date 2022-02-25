Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 91,337 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,337 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. owned 0.48% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $105.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.91. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $133.87.

