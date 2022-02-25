Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.48. 85,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,346,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.