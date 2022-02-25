Public Mint Hits Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $15,118.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,503,395 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

