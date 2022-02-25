Pulmatrix Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 1st (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, March 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
Pulmatrix stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 4,706,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.29. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.
PULM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
