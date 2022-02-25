Pulmatrix Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 1st (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, March 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

Pulmatrix stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 4,706,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.29. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

PULM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.