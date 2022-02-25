Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given New €121.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Societe Generale from €122.00 ($138.64) to €121.00 ($137.50) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Puma from €113.00 ($128.41) to €114.00 ($129.55) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Puma from €145.00 ($164.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Puma from €108.00 ($122.73) to €90.00 ($102.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($136.36) to €112.00 ($127.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Shares of Puma stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.15. 21,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,660. Puma has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

