Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target Lowered to €90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €108.00 ($122.73) to €90.00 ($102.27) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PUMSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Puma from €145.00 ($164.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($136.36) to €112.00 ($127.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Puma from €113.00 ($128.41) to €114.00 ($129.55) in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

OTCMKTS PUMSY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.33. 12,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,341. Puma has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

