Pure Storage, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Pure Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

