Pylon Finance (PYLON) Price Hits $24.32

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Pylon Finance has a market cap of $357,030.15 and approximately $233.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Finance coin can now be purchased for about $24.32 or 0.00061730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pylon Finance has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.32 or 0.07096573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,437.78 or 1.00086088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00048362 BTC.

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

