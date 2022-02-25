Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

PYXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

In related news, Director Darren S. Cline purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.