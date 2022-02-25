Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.07 or 0.00015411 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $21.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.32 or 0.07096573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,437.78 or 1.00086088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00048362 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

