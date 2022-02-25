Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

MIDD opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.42. Middleby has a 1 year low of $139.56 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

