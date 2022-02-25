Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $28.55 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -219.60 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,169.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

