Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Virgin Galactic in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 93,698 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after buying an additional 134,974 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.