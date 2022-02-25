Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Boralex Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering decreased their price objective on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.56.

TSE BLX opened at C$35.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.91. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$45.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

