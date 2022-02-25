Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Gildan Activewear Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.22.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$49.96 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$35.11 and a 52 week high of C$55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

