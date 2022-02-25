Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Issued By DA Davidson

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OneSpan in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get OneSpan alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OSPN. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OSPN stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $551.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,219,000 after acquiring an additional 296,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OneSpan by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OneSpan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $247,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OneSpan (Get Rating)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.