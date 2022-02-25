Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.87. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.04 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXD. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

NYSE PXD opened at $225.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.95. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $240.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

