Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Issued By KeyCorp

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

