Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Issued By SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.66.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.23. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $246.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

