Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average is $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,312,000 after buying an additional 186,336 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $3,934,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.