Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $83.37 and a 12 month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

