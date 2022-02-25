Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

TSE BHC opened at C$29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$27.50 and a 1 year high of C$43.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.64 billion and a PE ratio of -7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.78.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.