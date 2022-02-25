Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Italk Inc Decreased by William Blair (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Italk in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). William Blair also issued estimates for Italk’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TALK. Citigroup lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

TALK stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. Italk has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,660,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,398,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

