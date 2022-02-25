Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for MercadoLibre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,033.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,433.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

