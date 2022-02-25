Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Cut by Wedbush

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for New Residential Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NRZ. StockNews.com cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.